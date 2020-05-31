Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 608.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zai Lab by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $74.40. 2,447,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,461. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

