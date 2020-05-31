Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,234 shares of company stock worth $11,090,286. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $5,875,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $22.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. 22,662,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

