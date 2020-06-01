-$0.06 EPS Expected for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 27,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $229,897.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,979.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,862 shares of company stock valued at $950,321. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,634,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,962. The company has a market cap of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

