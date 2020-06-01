-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,648,000 after buying an additional 1,781,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,749,000 after buying an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after buying an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 1,048,987 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 1,999,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,352. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

