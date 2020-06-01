$0.43 EPS Expected for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.34. Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

NYSE KO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 17,010,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,427,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 160.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 834,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 562,133 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 771,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,536,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.