$0.50 EPS Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.67. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,670,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 125,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,253,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 726,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

