$0.60 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.68. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit