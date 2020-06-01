$0.60 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.68. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

