0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Independent Reserve, Binance and IDEX. During the last week, 0x has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $214.07 million and $51.93 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,127,320 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Tokenomy, Bittrex, C2CX, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Iquant, Bithumb, Upbit, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, Independent Reserve, Huobi, Zebpay, Bilaxy, ABCC, Crex24, AirSwap, Kucoin, Liqui, DigiFinex, FCoin, Koinex, Poloniex, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Livecoin, ZB.COM, BitBay, Coinone, HitBTC, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Binance, Mercatox, GOPAX, IDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

