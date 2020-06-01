$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 726,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

