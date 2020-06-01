$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to announce sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.77 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $10.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.63 billion to $35.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.30 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,010,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,427,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

