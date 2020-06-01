$98.03 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to announce $98.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.10 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $81.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $397.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.60 million to $419.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $444.60 million, with estimates ranging from $416.77 million to $484.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 1,366,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $420.80 million, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,488 shares of company stock worth $873,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

