Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $128,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 212,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.63. 3,470,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,548. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.