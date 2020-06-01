AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,053,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $1,877,000. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 102.2% in the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.45. 966,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

