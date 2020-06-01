AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 387 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.05. 5,778,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

