Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $45,388.48 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12.

GOOG stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,431.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,324.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,336.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

