Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. 4,718,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,643,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

