Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. 4,718,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,643,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit