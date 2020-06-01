Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Cut by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 4,718,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,643,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

