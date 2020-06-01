Analysts Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Target Price at $153.00

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

EADSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EADSF stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

