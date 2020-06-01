Analysts Set ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target at $73.33

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,003. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $949.27 million, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

