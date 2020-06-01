APIX Price Tops $0.0339 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, APIX has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $357,060.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,369,724 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.