Applied Molecular Transport Plans $130 Million IPO for June 5th (AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) expects to raise $130 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$14.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $408.2 million.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Applied Molecular Transport provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging our proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Our proprietary technology platform allows us to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of therapeutic payloads across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. “.

Applied Molecular Transport was founded in 2016 and has 49 employees. The company is located at 1 Tower Place, Suite 850, South San Francisco, CA 94080, US and can be reached via phone at 650-392-0420 or on the web at https://www.appliedmt.com.

