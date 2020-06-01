Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on ARGGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Peel Hunt cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 1,198,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,137. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.