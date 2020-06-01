Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. 298,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 577,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 905,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.