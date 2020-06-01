Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $386,850.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.50. 2,250,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,404. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 126,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

