Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Cap Reaches $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00794618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00157202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00194016 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 529.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

