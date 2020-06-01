BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Acquires $16,937.76 in Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,964 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,937.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,928 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,141.84.

On Friday, May 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,154 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,346.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,577 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,169.44.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 13,190 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,251.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,899 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $12,933.36.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,400 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,040.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,387 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,388.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 13,300 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,713.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 493 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212.78.

On Monday, May 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,991 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,618.04.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 52,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,881. BK Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

