Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

BNEFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF remained flat at $$0.97 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The company had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.