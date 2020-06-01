Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620,625 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.9% of Selkirk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,005 shares of company stock worth $2,726,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.13. 8,083,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,553,888. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

