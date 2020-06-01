Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $32.43

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 2,427,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

