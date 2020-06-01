Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,226,000 after acquiring an additional 582,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,081 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,543,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 191,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 751,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,861. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

