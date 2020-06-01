Brokerages Set Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $13.17

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

MTW traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 602,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $13,095,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $7,498,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 214.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 5,550.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

