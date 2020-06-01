Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price at $6.46

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 6,304,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,974. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125,214 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 838,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.