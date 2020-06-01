Brokerages Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Target Price at $14.85

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

RUTH stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 1,313,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

