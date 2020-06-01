Bruce Richards Sells 4,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00.

MANH traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 2.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

