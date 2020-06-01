Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $42,544.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $46.24 million and approximately $42,544.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00689264 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

