Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX) to Raise $150 Million in IPO

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,600,000 shares at a price of $19.77 per share.

In the last twelve months, Calliditas Therapeutics AB generated $18.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $9.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $915.3 million.

Citigroup, Jefferies and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO and Carnegie was co-manager.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: A pubic offering: Our common shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “CALTX.” The closing price of our shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on May 28, 2020 was SEK 94.00 per share, which equals a price of $19.77 per ADS based on the SEK/U.S. dollar exchange rate of SEK 9.51 to $1.00 as of May 28, 2020 and an ADS-to-share ratio of 1:2.) We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Our lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. “.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB was founded in 2004 and has 24 employees. The company is located at Kungsbron 1, C8, SE-111 22, Stockholm, Sweden and can be reached via phone at +46 (0) 8 411 3005 or on the web at http://www.calliditas.com.

