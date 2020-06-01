Caz Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,500 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.57. 37,522,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,583,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

