Caz Investments LP Invests $400,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 832,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit