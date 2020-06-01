Caz Investments LP Invests $400,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 832,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

