Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,845. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.