Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. 18,708,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,185,715. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

