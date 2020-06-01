Citigroup Boosts Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.08.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $209,225.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,732. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mongodb by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.