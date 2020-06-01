COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Investec raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.82. 2,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

