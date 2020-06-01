CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $8,222.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 287,921,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,323,073 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

