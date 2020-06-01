Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given $16.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 125 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.40. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Also, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,170 shares of company stock worth $352,018. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 150,932 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.