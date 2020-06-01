Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,499,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.