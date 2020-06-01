CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. CommVault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 445,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.59, a P/E/G ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

