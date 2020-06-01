Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 1,013,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,935. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 286.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

