Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

CEIX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

CEIX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 212,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,535. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.96.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Consol Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

