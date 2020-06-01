Contentos Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $11.25 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04711671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,338,987 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

