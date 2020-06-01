Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $316.00 to $337.00. The stock traded as high as $398.00 and last traded at $393.63, approximately 344,165 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 255,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.82.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $241.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.20, for a total value of $4,722,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,986,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,692,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total value of $86,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,697 shares of company stock worth $40,968,637. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $62,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,408,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $14,420,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

